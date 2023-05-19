Andujar was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday.
Andujar slashed just .161/.212/.387 over his 13 games (33 plate appearances) with Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old former Yankees prospect heads into DFA limbo with a rough .621 OPS spanning his last 400 major-league plate appearances.
