Padres' Miguel Andujar: Riding pine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andujar isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Seattle.
Andujar owns a .967 OPS across 27 plate appearances since April 1, but he'll now retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. His absence will put Gavin Sheets in the DH spot while Ty France starts at first base.
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