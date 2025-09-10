Burrows allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six Tuesday versus the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Burrows had his stuff working in his return to the rotation, racking up 14 whiffs on 56 pitches, while his six strikeouts tied his most in an outing under five innings. He's now posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB in 44.2 innings over the second half of the season and is lining up to take the mound again this weekend versus the Nationals.