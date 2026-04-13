Burrows (1-3) took the loss Monday against the Mariners, allowing six runs on 11 hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

Although Burrows fired 69 of his 98 pitches for strikes and amassed 17 swinging strikes, he was perhaps a bit too haphazard in targeting the zone Monday. The Mariners tagged him for four-extra base hits, with two leaving the yard off the bat of Josh Naylor, and Burrows wound up giving up a career-high 11 hits and matching a career worst in runs allowed. The 26-year-old right-hander is off to a rocky start in his Astros tenure, posting a 6.55 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB over 22 frames, but he'll have an opportunity to turn things around in a favorable home matchup against the Cardinals this weekend.