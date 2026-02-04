The Pirates signed Clevinger to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Clevinger opened 2025 in the bullpen with the White Sox, but he was battered for five runs with a 3:8 K:BB in 5.2 innings before returning to a rotation role at Triple-A Charlotte and remaining there for the rest of the season. The Pirates will likely keep the 35-year-old at Triple-A Indianapolis as rotation depth.