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Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Exiting starting lineup
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Gonzales is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest in St. Louis.
It looks to be a routine day off for Gonzales, who has reached base four times in the first two games of the series. Jared Triolo will cover third base for the Pirates in Thursday's rubber match.
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