Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Hits third homer

Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Gonzales got the Pirates on the board when he took Michael Lorenzen deep in the fourth inning. This was Gonzales' second multi-hit effort in his last four games. The infielder is batting .293 on the year, adding a .716 OPS, three homers, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 72 contests. He continues to occupy a near-everyday role in the lineup, primarily at third base, as he trends toward a career year.