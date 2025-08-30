Gonzales went 2-for-5 with a run scored Friday against the Red Sox.

Gonzales recorded his eighth multi-hit performance across 25 starts in August, good for a .317 average. He's had very little production to go with it, however, as he has zero home runs and only four of his 33 hits have gone for extra bases. Given the context of the poor Pirates' lineup, Gonzales has just four RBI and 10 runs scored in the same 25-game span.