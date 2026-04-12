Gonzales is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Gonzales is on the bench for the second straight game while he's underwhelmed to begin the season with a .267/.313/.333 slash line over 48 plate appearances. The 26-year-old looks as though he may have to settle for a utility role with Nick Yorke (.969 OPS over 37 plate appearances) having made a strong early case for a regular spot in the lineup at third base while Jared Triolo (knee) is on the shelf.