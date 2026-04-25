Gonzales went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Brewers.

Gonzales was briefly overtaken by Nick Yorke for playing time in mid-April, but Gonzales started his fifth consecutive game Friday -- the last three of which have come at third base. He drove in a run in the fourth inning with an RBI single, and he later scored a run after reaching base on an error. Gonzales has tallied at least one hit in each of his last five starts and has gone 8-for-19 with two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in that span.