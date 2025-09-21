Yorke went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

Yorke got the Pirates on the board with his first home run since making his season debut Sept. 2. The 23-year-old also notched his first multi-hit game Saturday and has now hit safely in three straight contests. For the year, he's gone 10-for-46 with three extra-base hits, six RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base across 48 major-league plate appearances.