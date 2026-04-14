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Pirates' Nick Yorke: Sitting down Tuesday
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Yorke isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Yorke will get a day off Tuesday after going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts over his last two games. Nick Gonzales will pick up a start at third base as a result and bat sixth.
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