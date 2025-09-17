Yorke will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Yorke will stick in the lineup for the fifth straight contest and for the seventh time in eight games. He's yet to take advantage of receiving ample playing time in September, as he's slashing just .167/.189/.222 with no home runs, one stolen base, five RBI and one run in 37 plate appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis at the start of the month.