Yorke has been working out at second base to begin spring training, but he could be an option to fill in at first base in the absence of Spencer Horwitz (wrist), Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yorke has put up excellent numbers at most of his minor-league stops, but he has an uncertain defensive home. Nick Gonzales is the favorite to start at second base, while the addition of Tommy Pham likely shuts the door on Yorke's potential to play regularly in the outfield. However, Horwitz's injury opens up potential playing time at first base, though there are several other options at the position.