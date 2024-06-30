Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

Cruz hit a 452-foot missile off Spencer Schwellenbach in the fifth inning to give the Pirates a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was the third longest homer of his career, and it had an exit velocity of 117.3 MPH, which is also the third hardest of his career. There have been five home runs with exit velocities of 117 or more this season, and Cruz has two of them. The 25-year-old has three long balls over his last seven games, and he's up to 12 homers, 36 RBI, 6 steals and 36 runs for the season.