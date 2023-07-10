The Pirates have selected Reilly with the 140th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Reilly was the top prospect out of New Jersey heading into the 2020 Draft, but he ultimately went undrafted prior to attending Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-3 right-hander spent the majority of the 2023 campaign in the Commodores' bullpen, using his above average 93-96 mph fastball to his advantage. Although he possesses great arm speed, he struggles to operate with a consistent delivery on the mound, something he'll look to address with the Pirates' organization.