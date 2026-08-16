Pirates' Rafael Flores: Earning fourth straight start

Flores will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Flores will draw his fourth consecutive start, with the Pirates having gone up against two righties and two lefties during that span. With Spencer Horwitz occupying the strong side of a platoon at first base, Flores' main path to playing time will come behind the plate, where he could challenge Henry Davis for primary duties while Endy Rodriguez (hip) is on the shelf. Since coming off the injured list Aug. 1, Flores has thus far done his part to earn more opportunities by going 7-for-22 with three home runs, two walks, eight RBI and three runs in seven games.