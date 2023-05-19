Zastryzny (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Zastryzny has been out since the middle of April while nursing ulnar neuritis in his left elbow, but he'll be back with the big-league club Friday. The left-hander tossed a scoreless inning with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out a batter. Over seven appearances with the Pirates in 2023, Zastryzny has struggled to a 7.94 ERA and 1.94 WHIP with six punchouts over 5.2 innings. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Miguel Andujar was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
