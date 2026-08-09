Pirates' Ronny Simon: Logs two RBI in Saturday's win

Simon went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a steal during the Pirates' 9-0 win over the Mets on Saturday.

Simon recorded his first RBI of the season, when his double in the first inning brought both Spencer Horwitz and Bryan Reynolds home. Simon also registered his first steal of the year in the third inning, coming home to score later in the frame. The 26-year-old outfielder has started in each of Pittsburgh's last three games and will continue to see extended reps for as long as both Oneil Cruz (hand) and Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) are on the IL.