Borucki (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Borucki graduated to facing live hitters over the weekend and will now head to the minor leagues after experiencing no issues following his latest session of live BP. The 30-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since early April and is aiming to return to Pittsburgh's bullpen ahead of the All-Star break.