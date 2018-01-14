Pirates' Shane Carle: Designated for assignment
Carle was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Carle -- who was claimed by the Pirates in early January -- will be cast off the 40-man roster following the team's trade of Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros. The 26-year-old spent the majority of the 2017 season in the minor leagues and appears to be on track to open the new season in Triple-A again, whether it be with Pittsburgh or another organization.
