Carle was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Carle -- who was claimed by the Pirates in early January -- will be cast off the 40-man roster following the team's trade of Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros. The 26-year-old spent the majority of the 2017 season in the minor leagues and appears to be on track to open the new season in Triple-A again, whether it be with Pittsburgh or another organization.