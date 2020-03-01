Play

Johnson agreed Sunday with the Pirates on a minor-league contract, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 29-year-old infielder spent the entire 2019 campaign with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, slashing .241/.353/.355 with four home runs across 241 plate appearances. Expect him to report to the Pirates' International League affiliate in Indianapolis to begin the 2020 season.

