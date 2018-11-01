Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Johnson was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects in need of protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 28-year-old spent most of the 2018 campaign on the farm, hitting a combined .251/.345/.409 across 66 games with Salt Lake and Double-A Mobile. Johnson also appeared in 10 games with the big club, though he went hitless with four strikeouts in 10 at-bats.

