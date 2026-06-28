Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Eyeing return after All-Star break

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Horwitz's (hamstring) recovery timeline is being measured in "weeks, not days," and the first baseman isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until some point in July following the All-Star break, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh placed Horwitz on the shelf Thursday, and Cherington's comments would seem to imply that the 28-year-old is dealing with more than a mild strain of his left hamstring. Ryan O'Hearn will make a fourth consecutive start at first base Sunday and should serve as the primary option at the position until at least mid-to-late July while Horwitz is on the mend. Before getting hurt, Horwitz had settled in as the Pirates' leadoff hitter and had slashed .280/.386/.455 with a 40:40 BB:K, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 36 runs on the season.