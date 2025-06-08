default-cbs-image
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Horwitz will take a seat for the third time in four games while the Pirates go up against another southpaw (Cristopher Sanchez) on Sunday. Jared Triolo will get the nod at first base and should continue to fill the short side of a platoon with Horwitz.

