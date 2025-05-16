The Pirates will activate Horwitz (wrist) from the 10-day injured list during their weekend series in Philadelphia, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He will not be activated Friday, perhaps because the Phillies are starting left-hander Ranger Suarez. Instead, Horwitz will return from the IL later this weekend. Horwitz has been working his way back from February surgery to repair an extensor tendon in his right thumb that was causing pain in his wrist. The 27-year-old posted just a .677 OPS in 13 rehab games, but he was heating up at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-13 with one home run over his last three contests. Horwitz is set to serve as the Pirates' primary first baseman.