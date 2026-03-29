Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Settling in at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets.
Heading into spring training, the 28-year-old's role was somewhat muddled following the offseason additions of Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, but Horwitz looks to have settled into a strong-side platoon role at first base. He's occupied the position for the Pirates' first two games against right-handed pitchers, with O'Hearn spelling him Saturday when the Mets sent lefty David Peterson to the hill.
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