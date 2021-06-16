Brault (lat) will throw a 30-pitch side session Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Brault began his progression of throwing side sessions recently, and he'll bring his pitch count to 30 pitches Thursday. The southpaw will eventually progress to throwing live batting practice followed by a simulated game, but it's not yet clear when that will occur. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Brault won't be ready to rejoin the team prior to the All-Star break, but a late-July debut remains possible for the lefty, according to Gorman.