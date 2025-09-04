Johnson is slashing .270/.353/.386 with nine home runs and 20 steals in 109 games for Double-A Altoona.

His slash line doesn't excite, but he's been 15 percent better than the average Eastern League hitter. For what it's worth, Johnson's been racking up hits of late, batting .370 with a .446 OBP over his last 18 games, although none of his 27 hits during this stretch have left the yard. Johnson will likely be given more opportunities than his overall skill set might otherwise warrant due to the fact he was the No. 4 overall pick in 2022, but his dynasty stock is trending down. He hasn't slugged over .400 since he was at High-A in 2023 and he doesn't project to add defensive value at second base.