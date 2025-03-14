Johnson was removed from the Pirates' Spring Breakout game roster due to a bone bruise in his left foot, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's not clear how long the injury might keep Johnson sidelined. The 20-year-old finished last season at Double-A Altoona and is likely headed back there for the start of the 2025 campaign.
