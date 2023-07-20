Johnson has gone 2-for-7 with a double and two RBI in two games for Single-A Bradenton since exiting Sunday's contest with a calf cramp.

Bradenton's off day Monday was all Johnson needed to overcome the calf issue. The 19-year-old got off to a delayed start to the 2023 season after battling a hamstring injury during the spring and struggled initially upon returning, but he's been one of the Florida State League's more productive hitters in recent weeks. Since the beginning of June, Johnson has slashed .242/.418/.539 while maintaining a 22.2 percent walk rate and 24.6 percent strikeout rate.