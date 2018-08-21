Pirates' Travis MacGregor: Developing well in full-season league
MacGregor landed on the disabled list with Low-A West Virginia on Monday.
This is the second time MacGregor has been on the shelf this season, but when he is healthy, he has been one of the Power's better starters. Across 63.2 frames with West Virgina, the 20-year-old produced a 3.25 ERA and struck out 74 hitters. Opposing batters also had trouble even getting on base against him, as the right-hander held the opposition to just a .239 batting average, his best mark as a professional. The Florida prep product still has plenty of room to grow both as a pitcher and physically (he's 6-foot-3 but only weighs 180 pounds). If he can stave off the injuries, MacGregor's performance in 2018 has him in line to start the 2019 campaign with High-A Bradenton.
