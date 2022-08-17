The Pirates reinstated Heineman (groin) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. He'll be on the bench Wednesday against the Red Sox and left-hander Rich Hill.

Pittsburgh optioned catcher Jose Godoy to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear space on the active roster for Heineman, who had been sidelined since Aug. 4 with a right groin strain. Now that he's healthy again, the switch-hitting Heineman could occupy the larger side of a platoon at catcher with the righty-hitting Jason Delay, though neither backstop profiles as an especially appealing fantasy option.