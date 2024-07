The Pirates have selected Sanford with the 47th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting shortstop from Texas, Sanford is a plus runner with a chance to be a plus defender up the middle. He is a better real-life prospect than a fantasy one, as his power is fringe-average and his hit tool is just average. He hits from the left side and could get to more power as he fills out his 6-foot-1, 175-pound frame.