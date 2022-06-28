Thompson (forearm) threw pitches to teammates Bligh Madris and Yu Chang in a live bullpen session Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list June 20 with right forearm nerve inflammation, but the 28-year-old looks like he'll have a chance to make it back from the IL when first eligible Sunday. The Pirates will likely re-evaluate him following the throwing session before determining if he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation or if he'll need to face live hitters at least one more time prior to being activated.
