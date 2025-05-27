Osuna went 2-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Osuna logged his first hit in the majors with a fifth-inning single and followed up with his second hit in the seventh. He's started both games since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday and figures to garner regular playing time with both Evan Carter (quadriceps) and Joc Pederson (hand) on the injured list.