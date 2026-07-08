Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Cranks first homer

Osuna went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk Tuesday in an 8-3 victory against the Angels.

With Texas holding a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning, Osuna broke things open by belting a 364-foot, three-run blast to right field. It was his first homer of the campaign in his 57th game. Osuna went deep just twice across 63 regular-season contests last year, so he's clearly not someone to expect big power from, though he did hit 18 homers in 102 contests across two minor-league levels in 2024. He's profiled as a light-hitting contact bat during his time in the majors, and through 182 plate appearances this season he's slashing .252/.343/.296 with four doubles, 20 runs, 18 RBI, four stolen bases and a 15:25 BB:K.