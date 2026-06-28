Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Late addition to lineup

Osuna started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Osuna was originally scheduled for bench duty but was needed minutes before gametime when the Rangers scratched Wyatt Langford (hamstring). Osuna has been a regular in left field since Evan Carter (oblique) was added to the injured list and could fill in at center field if Langford's injury lingers. Since returning for a second stint in the majors June 14, Osuna is slashing .275/.326/.325 with five RBI and five runs scored over 12 games.