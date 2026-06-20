Rangers' Alejandro Osuna: Makes fifth straight start

Osuna started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over San Diego.

Osuna had a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning, when the Rangers scored six times to overcome the five runs the Padres scored in the top of the frame. The left-handed hitter started all five games since being recalled earlier this week, playing left field and center field. His run of playing time came as the result of Evan Carter (oblique) landing on the injured list, and he could be a regular against right-handed starters.