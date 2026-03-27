Rangers' Andrew McCutchen: Starts against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutchen started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.
McCutchen got the start against Philadelphia lefty Cristopher Sanchez but was removed the moment a right-hander entered the game. The lefty-batting Joc Pederson pinch hit for McCutchen in the seventh inning. Those two are expected to make up a DH platoon to start the season.
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