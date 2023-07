Porter has walked 16 batters in his last 18.2 innings across six starts for Single-A Down East. He has a 2.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 49 innings on the season.

The big 6-foot-4 righty has been averaging six days off between starts, yet his control seems to have worsened as the season has gone on. Porter had a 0.53 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 45:15 K:BB in 33.2 innings in nine starts from mid-April through early-June and a 5.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in his last six starts.