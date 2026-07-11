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Rangers' Brody Bumila: Third-round pick by Texas

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers selected Bumila (elbow) with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Bumila, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound prep lefty from Massachusetts, already touches 101 mph with his fastball with great movement and showcases clear front-of-the-rotation upside. He already had internal brace surgery in 2025 but was back to mowing down high school hitters this spring after leading his high school to the state basketball championship. Bumila suffered another elbow injury late this spring that will likely require surgery after he signs. A strong, athletic ox of a man, Bumila repeats his delivery well and has a quality changeup. His upside and risk are as extreme as it gets.

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