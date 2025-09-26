Rangers' Chris Martin: Placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers placed Martin (undisclosed) on the 15-day injured list Friday.
It's unclear if Martin's move to the IL is related to the right hand injury he suffered Sept. 14, but the Rangers should provide some clarity in the near future. Either way, he'll remain sidelined for the rest of 2025 and finish the season with a 2.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 42.1 innings. With Cole Winn (undisclosed) also moving to the IL, Texas will promote Jose Corniell and Luis Curvelo from Triple-A to fill the open roster spots.
