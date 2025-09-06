Martin was charged with a blown save Friday against Houston, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Martin took his third blown save of the season, and he served up his first homer since June 24 in Baltimore. The veteran right-hander should remain a setup man for the Rangers in the final weeks of the season, though he hasn't fared particularly well on the mound as of late. Over his last 12.1 innings, Martin has a 5.11 ERA and 1.78 WHIP covering 15 appearances.