The Rangers invited Heuer to spring training Thursday.

Heuer was not able to pitch in 2024 due to a fractured right elbow he suffered in 2023. He was only able to pitch in 12.2 inning during 2023 and he allowed 11 earned runs in his shortened season. The right-hander made his last MLB appearances in 2021, when he pitched for both Chicago teams. The veteran recorded a 4.28 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 61.1 innings that season. Spring training will not only be an opportunity for Heuer to impress, but for him to get his arm back to live action as well