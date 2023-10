Heuer (elbow) is slated to begin a throwing program in mid-November, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Heuer had surgery to repair a fractured right elbow in late June and has completed the initial healing and range of motion phase of his recovery. The next step will be throwing, which will begin in about a month. There is no timetable for Heuer's return, but he would seem to have a good shot to be ready for Opening Day of 2024 if he can progress without setbacks.