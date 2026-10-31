Heuer cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Heuer ended the 2026 campaign in Triple-A before being designated for assignment. Rather than elect free agency, the veteran hurler has chosen to remain in Baltimore's organization. Heuer didn't pitch for the Orioles' big-league squad last year after being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee in early August. All of his MLB appearances in 2026 came with Cleveland, and he posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings in his eight outings.