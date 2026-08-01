Brewers' Codi Heuer: Dealt to Brewers

The Guardians traded Heuer and Bo Naylor to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for Craig Yoho and Blake Perkins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Heuer has made eight appearances in the majors this season, coughing up five earned runs across 9.2 innings while striking out six batters and walking five. He's been a bit more effective at Triple-A to the tune of a 3.46 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 26 frames. He will begin his tenure with his new organization at Triple-A Nashville but should be near the top of the list of names primed for a promotion once Milwaukee needs a fresh bullpen arm.