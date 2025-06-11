Bradford (elbow) threw 22 pitches during Wednesday's bullpen session, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Bradford looked good during his session, and the aim is for the southpaw to be stretched out to five innings by July 4. Bradford started the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with a left elbow sprain in mid-March. He'll need to toss multiple bullpen sessions without setbacks before embarking on a rehab assignment, during which time the Rangers would have a better idea of a timeline for Bradford's return.