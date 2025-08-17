The Rangers recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, and he'll start at third base and bat eighth in the series finale in Toronto.

Though he'll enter the starting nine in place of a resting Josh Jung as he rejoins the big club, Freeman is unlikely to handle an everyday role during his upcoming stint with Texas. Freeman previously went 1-for-7 with an RBI and two runs in four games during a one-week stay with Texas shortly after the All-Star break, but he had slashed .429/.453/.800 with seven home runs in 18 games after returning to Round Rock.